Pak Suzuki’s profit jumps 152 percent in July-Sept

KARACHI: Net income of Pak Suzuki Motor Co. Ltd. (PSMC) jumped one and half times year-on-year to Rs1.105 billion for the third quarter ended September 30, translating into earnings per share (EPS) of Rs13.4, a bourse filing said on Tuesday.

PSMC registered a profit of Rs438 million with EPS of Rs5.3 in the corresponding quarter a year ago, a notice to Pakistan Stock Exchange said. Pak Suzuki didn’t announce any payout during the July-September period.

The automaker recorded a 46 percent year-on-year rise in turnover to Rs25.973 billion during the third quarter. Analyst Rai Omar at Topline Securities said rise in revenue was on account of sale growth in higher value units, price increase of Bolan and Ravi variants, increased topline and better margins.

“We flag unfavourable movement in exchange rate and commodity prices, regulatory changes, which can allow import of used cars, increased competition from existing and new players and disruptions in operations of principal company as key risks,” Omar added.

PSMC sold 32,777 units during 3Q2017, up 30 percent year-on-year. Sales of Mehran rose 27 percent to 10,516 units. Cultus sales increased 56 percent to 5,181 units. Sales of Suzuki Wagon-R surged 71 percent to 5,789 units in the quarter under review.

Pak Suzuki’s gross margins rose to 9.8 percent from 7.3 percent a year earlier on account of higher economies of scale, a 13 percent increase in average sale price of variants and increased sale of higher margin variants such as Cultus. PSMC’s revenue grew 65 percent to Rs3.097 billion in the January-September 2017.

Bank AL Habib posts Rs6.4bln profit

Profit of Bank AL Habib Limited (BAHL) rose 17.9 percent to Rs6.4 billion for the nine-month period ended September 30, translating into earnings per share (EPS) of Rs5.76, a bourse filing said on Tuesday.

BAHL registered a profit of Rs5.43 billion with EPS of Rs4.88 for the corresponding period a year ago, a notice to Pakistan Stock Exchange said. It didn't announce any cash dividend.

The bank’s net interest income increased to Rs19.196 billion in the January-September period from Rs18.663 billion in the same period a year earlier.

Non-interest income also rose to Rs25.635 billion from Rs22.785 billion. BAHL said its prudent financing strategies and sound risk management policies resulted in decrease of loan Infection ratio to 1.87 percent in September 2017 from 2.12 percent in December 2016. Coverage ratio of non-performing loans also improved to 137.9 percent from 136.9 percent. Financing portfolio increased 15.5 percent to Rs301.8 billion from Rs261.4 billion. Currently, its advances to deposits ratio stands at 44.9 percent.

“The bank continues to mobilise low cost deposits through strong relationship management and customer centric approach, resulting in 14.9 percent growth in deposits, which increased to Rs671 billion in September 2017 from Rs584 billion in December 2016,” it said in a statement.

“BAHL’s reach now includes a network of 637 branches/sub branches having coverage of 228 cities.” Total asset base of the bank grew 14.9 percent to Rs864 billion by September-end.

Analyst at Umair Naseer at Topline Securities said delay in hike in policy rate, lower than advances and deposit growth and deterioration in economic indicators pose risks to the bank.

BAHL’s profit rose 11 percent year-on-year to Rs1.842 billion with EPS of Rs1.7 during the third quarter ended September 30.

Nestle Pakistan’s profit up 15 percent

Nestlé Pakistan Limited’s net income rose 15 percent to Rs11.33 billion for the nine-month period ended September 30, translating into earnings per share (EPS) of Rs249.88, a bourse filing said on Tuesday. Nestlé Pakistan recorded a profit of Rs9.816 billion for the corresponding period a year ago with EPS of Rs216.47, a notice to Pakistan Stock Exchange said.

The nutrition, health and wellness company announced a cash dividend of Rs70 per share, which is in addition to Rs170/share interim cash dividend already paid to the shareholders.

“Overall earnings of the company have been boosted… through operational improvements as well as portfolio management choices, which is in line with our expectations, as operational savings and efficiencies have offset higher commodity costs,” Nestlé Pakistan said in a statement.

The company’s revenue increased 9.5 percent to Rs92.395 billion for the January-September period. Export sales stood at Rs3.7 billion.

Nestlé Pakistan said it will continue to have a positive outlook on its growth and earnings “however, it does foresee certain external developments namely currency risk, global commodities cost increases and fiscal budget pressures, which could impact future results.”

Its operating profit rose Rs2.1 billion to Rs18.1 billion owing to improved gross margins, operational savings and effective cost management.

The company’s gross margins improved 13 basis points on the back of optimisation of its value chain and improvement in product mix.

Nestlé Pakistan’s profit marginally rose to Rs3.398 billion with EPS of Rs74.93 for the three-month period ended September 30 as compared to Rs3.395 billion with EPS of Rs74.88 in the same period a year earlier.

Fatima Fertilizer’s profit down 30pc

Net income of Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited fell 30 percent year-on-year to Rs2.383 billion for the quarter ended September 30, translating into earnings per share (EPS) of Rs1.13.

Fatima Fertilizer’s profit amounted to Rs3.395 billion with EPS of Rs1.62 in the corresponding period a year earlier.

Fatima didn’t announce any cash dividend.

The company recorded revenue of Rs8.386 billion in July-September 2017 as compared to Rs10.132 billion in the same period a year ago.

Analyst Momena Mumtaz at Taurus Securities Limited said the decline in the company’s topline was mainly due to the downward trend in off-takes of urea, calcium ammonium nitrate and nitro phosphate in September on account of lower seasonal demand.

“In case of urea, reduction in cash subsidy from Rs156/bag to Rs100/bag also took part in dampening of the off-take numbers,” Mumtaz added.

Fatima Fertilizer’s distribution cost escalated to Rs880.561 million from Rs596.721 million. Other income declined to Rs112.486 million from Rs182.922 million.

The fertiliser maker recorded a 4.8 percent growth in profit to Rs6.674 billion with EPS of Rs3.18 during the nine-month period ended September 30. The net income amounted to Rs6.371 billion with EPS of Rs3.03 in the corresponding period a year ago.

ABL's profit falls 11pc in July-Sept

Profit of Allied Bank Limited (ABL) dropped 11 percent year-on-year to Rs3.293 billion for the quarter ended September 30, translating into earnings per share (EPS) of Rs2.88.

Allied Bank Limited recorded a net income of Rs3.695 billion with EPS of Rs3.23 for the corresponding quarter a year earlier.

The bank announced a cash payout of Rs1.75/share for the third quarter (July-September), which is in addition to the interim dividends of Rs3.50/share.

ABL’s net interest income fell to Rs7.287 billion in the July-September quarter from Rs8.238 billion in the same period a year ago. Non-interest income, however, rose to Rs2.036 billion from Rs2.014 billion.

Allied Bank’s net income decreased to Rs9.892 billion with EPS of Rs8.64 for the January-September 2017 as against Rs12.373 billion with EPS of Rs10.81 in the same period a year ago.