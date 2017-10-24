Divided we fall

Education is the most essential ingredient for the development of a nation. It is a global fact that nations who have reached the heights of development and prosperity have done it by using education and information as a tool to do it. Education is simply an investment to achieve both human and economic development. However, in our country, the education sector is in a deplorable condition. The education system of Pakistan is rotten to the core. At present, the education sector is facing crisis just like other major sectors of the country. The gap between government and private schools is growing at an alarming rate. Mostly private schools are English medium while government schools are Urdu medium. This has divided students in two segments. Regional differences are also a major cause for a poor educational system in Pakistan. It is time the government introduced proper reforms in the education sector.

Muneeb Sheikh (Karachi)