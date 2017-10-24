Right to use

When the chief minister of Punjab ordered to widen Multan Road – starting from Thokar Niaz Baig to Hudiara Drain – for smooth flow of traffic, commuters had a sigh of relief. But the businesses and industries located on the 10.7-kilometre stretch of road thought differently. Soon after the announcement, the maintenance wing of the National Highways Authority (NHA) started issuing notices to various industrial and commercial units to apply for NOC, if they wish to use the road.

The industries situated on this portion of road are decades old and they were there when the NHA hadn’t even arrived in this area. Now the NHA is asking the industries to ask for permission to use the road and pay heavy sum for it. Public excitement about extension of road into eight lanes has dampened because of these irrational demands. In Pakistan, industrial growth or setting up of new industries has remained at a standstill for the last many years. Such steps will further discourage the already fragile industrial sector. Hundreds of industries on the site of extension request the chief minister of Punjab to look into the matter.

Iftekhar A Khan (Lahore)