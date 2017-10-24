Economic security

This refers to the article, ‘Unsound projects’ (Oct 22), by Dr Farrukh Saleem. The writer has pointed out a few projects whose cost has been escalated due to the inefficiency of those who were entrusted with the responsibility of managing these projects. A few examples of such projects that are called ‘unsound’ by the writer are: The 27-kilometre Orange Line train in Lahore – a project that is expected to result in an annual loss of Rs14 billion. The Sahiwal Coal Power Project whose cost is estimated at $956 million of which $723 million is debt. The New Islamabad Airport project that has gone from Rs37 billion to over Rs100 billion and hasn’t been completed to date.

The writer has rightly said that there is no need of using missiles, tanks and other weapons of war against one’s enemy. Unsound economic projects, enforced austerity by the IMF and massive debt are all sufficient to do the job and can be termed as the new weapons of war. So before the country is buried under further layers of debts, wouldn’t it be prudent if some sort of check is imposed on such misadventures? The best check would be through the formation of a national security council under the supervision of the PM, where all these projects should be discussed. This council should approve a project after analysing it from every angle.

Air-Cdre (r) Azfar A Khan (Karachi)