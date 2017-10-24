Not this time

This refers to the news report, ‘Sarfraz approached by bookie, reports matter to PCB,’ (Oct 21). Such a bold step on the part of our skipper will go a long way in fighting the menace of spot-fixing and match-fixing which has already maligned the image of the game of cricket to a large extent. Already, owing to the 2010 spot-fixing scandal, the careers of some of our talented and distinguished players ended prematurely – although Muhammad Amir made a stunning comeback after the stipulated period of ban was lifted. In the same way during the second edition of the PSL, Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif were trapped in the snare of spot-fixing and were heavily fined besides facing a ban for some years.

Pakistan cricket team has lost its traditional luster partly due to militancy in the country and partly due to spot-fixing scandals. It is only after winning the Champions Trophy 2017 that our team came into the limelight. So, at this crucial juncture, we cannot afford to lose our key players through match-fixing or spot-fixing scams. It is also incumbent upon the ICC to locate, spot and nab those bookies who lure and trap the players in indulging in such ignoble practices and reward those players richly who point out such miscreants.

Muhammad Fayyaz (Mianwali)