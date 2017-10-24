‘Sharjeel’s arrest exposed difference between catwalk, real accountability’

ourISLAMABAD: PPP on Monday said that Sharjeel Memon’s arrest has exposed the difference between catwalk accountability and real accountability. PPP Chairman Bilawal Zardari termed the arrest of Sharjeel Memon by NAB authorities as one land & two laws -- one for Sharif family and other for Memon. He tweeted on Twitter: “One land two laws. One for Sharifs and another for Sharjeel Memon.”

PPP’s Info Secretary Chaudhry Manzoor said the arrest of Memon has exposed the “catwalk accountability' and revenge accountability. “The PPP is being victimised in the name of accountability for last three decades although we follow the law yet bring in handcuffs while PML-N were getting VIP treatment in corruption cases,” he said. “Maryam Nawaz gets red carpet reception when comes to attend the accountability court while Captain Safdar gets bail from the accountability court.”

He said Memon despite cooperating in investigation arrested, and it seems that there were two law one for the Sharif family and another for others.