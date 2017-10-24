Imran’s documents have certain discrepancies, says SC

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday observed that the documents submitted by Imran Khan in his disqualification case filed by PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi had certain discrepancies.

The apex court also observed that it would determine whether Imran Khan as a parliamentarian had told a lie or not. The Supreme Court took up Imran Khan’s revised statement seeking amendments to his earlier pleadings. However, the counsel representing PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi once again objected to the submission of the statement arguing that the court had closed the hearings into the case in PTI chief Imran Khan and Secretary General Jahangir Tareen disqualification case. Once the case was closed, further documents could not be submitted before the court, advocate Akram Sheikh argued.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Umar Atta Bandial and Justice Faisal Arab took up the petition filed by Hanif Abbasi seeking disqualification of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and the party’s Secretary General Jahangir Tareen for not declaring their assets and owning of offshore companies.

During the hearing, PTI chairman’s council Naeem Bokhari presented his arguments. He stated that the impression persisted that Imran had taken a U-turn on questions pertaining to the case by the court but he had not done so.

The chief justice in his remarks said that the apex court wanted the parties to get a proper chance in the case to present arguments as he sought uncovering the truth of the case.

Justice Saqib Nisar observed that the petitioner had objected to the change in stance of Imran Khan during the proceedings. “Mr Bokhari, you present arguments in haste,” he remarked adding that the bench needed time to process the arguments.

Abbasi’s counsel Akram Sheikh said that Imran Khan changed his stance seven times during the case proceedings. The counsel argued that the new documents submitted by the PTI chairman were insulting. The chief justice remarked when a case was going towards its final decision, new things emerged adding that the apex court was not holding a trial.

Justice Nisar said that the receipts of Banigala money trail from Jemima to Imran had been viewed adding that the bench had to determine now whether Imran lied as a parliamentarian. The chief justice also observed that they wanted to examine the documents themselves. “We are saving investigation commission’s time this way,” he observed further.

Sheikh said that he would provide the court with a written response in the case after two days. The case was adjourned till today (Tuesday).