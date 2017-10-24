SECP’s favour to Tareen cost Rs212m to nation

ISLAMABAD: Though Jehangir Khan Tareen (JKT) and his counsel are pleading before the Supreme Court that insider trading in the United Sugar Mills Limited (USML) was an unintentional act, yet the SECP investigation into the matter proved that it was intentional and well-planned.

The documents available with The News and as per a reliable source privy to Jehangir Tareen’s insider trading case in the SECP’s company law division, the acquisition of USML by JDW Sugar was structured in a defrauding manner. The transaction was shown as payment of token money for purchase of a property in Karachi. The same token money was immediately recovered after the payment to sponsors of USML against shares. “The intention to defraud was visible” quoted the source.

According to a well-placed source in the SECP, a private bank financed the acquisition of USML and the financing arrangement support the existence of a deal as early as February 2005. The mandate given to the private bank exclusively in connection with the acquisition of the USML on February 2005 and the JDW’s board of directors’ decision of soliciting financial accommodation from the bank up to almost Rs1,650 million confirmed that the transaction was contemplated in the early 2005. This is the reason, JKT and some of his close aides including a group of accountants having the material information about the transaction contemplating acquisition of USML were involved in insider trading and made a gain of Rs96.56 million, informed the source.

The source further reveals that having reached the agreement for acquisition of USML, the JDW made a token payment of Rs50 million with the sponsors of USML. In order to cover up this payment, a devious plan was chalked out showing that the JDW was buying a property from sponsors of USML. This token money of Rs50 million was later refunded after the sale proceeds of Rs430 million received by the USML sponsors on November 2005. Once the deal was finalised in February, JKT then bought the shares of USML through his personal employees i.e. his cook and gardener.

Similarly, the payments for the purchase of the shares were originated and subsequently remitted to JKT’s bank account. To include the detailed version of JKT, this scribe sent messages to him via WhatsApp which he read however, he did not respond to calls or messages.

After the SECP investigation into the insider trading case, JKT wrote a letter to Tahir Mahmood, the then Executive Director and now Commissioner of the regulatory body a copy of which is available with The News reveals he admitted his involvement in insider trading.

It is pertinent to mention that SECP had found Mr Tareen in violation of at least six material provisions of law. However, the SECP ignored the findings of its own investigation report to spare Jahangir Tareen from criminal proceedings that could have led to imprisonment of up to three years as well as a hefty fine of Rs212 million in insider trading case which was tantamount to violation of law.

The SECP probed insider trading by Tareen in the shares of United Sugar Mills Limited in 2006. By virtue of his position as a director of the company, he had price sensitive information about its impending acquisition at a higher price. He used this information to buy 11.23 percent shares of the company and then sold those shares, making an unlawful gain of Rs70.8 million.

The documents available with The News reveal that SECP found Mr Tareen’s insider trading in contravention of Section 15 of the Securities and Exchange Ordinance, 1969. According to this section, a person involved in insider trading “shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years, or with fine which may extend to three times the amount of gain accrued or loss avoided by such contravention, or with both.”

Interestingly, Mr Tareen had admitted his guilt in his letter to SECP dated December 8, 2008 a copy of which is available with The News, leaving no room for doubt. As per SECP law, the regulatory body should have fined him Rs212 million and/or filed criminal charges against him but did neither. Later, the law was changed through Finance Act, 2008, which, interestingly, was done at the recommendation of the SECP.

Surprisingly, Mr Tareen's letter to SECP suggests that someone at SECP had negotiated and unofficially agreed to the outcome of the investigation with him prior to any formal order and against the findings of the investigation report. The person who supervised the case proceedings against Tareen was the then Executive Director, Tahir Mahmood, who is currently a Commissioner at the SECP. The record shows that the relevant officials of SECP made deviations from the standard due process.

According to a reliable source in the SECP privy to the case, the proceedings were conducted by an official of SECP in a manner that went against the delegation of powers. The findings of the investigating officers were ignored. The case was concluded without even issuance of any show cause notice.

“The series of favours extended to Mr Tareen by SECP did not end there. SECP also did not approach the honorable courts to get injunction against him under Section 217 of the Companies Ordinance 1984 to bar him from becoming a director of any company for lacking fiduciary behaviour”, informed the source.

The News contacted SECP to have its version. SECP avoided queries by The News by reasoning that "Any comments/response to the questions raised therein may prejudice the court proceedings." It is pertinent to mention here that the queries of The News pertained to the role of SECP and did not even have a remotest link with the court proceedings. The News sent following queries to SECP dated October 11, 2017.

1. Who were the officers that dealt with Mr Jehangir Tareen Khan’s case i.e. the investigation officers, supervisors, executive directors?

2. SECP wrote a letter to Jahangir Tareen on January 11, 2008 stating “the Commission has accepted your offer to make payment of the said gain of Rs70.811 million”. Please answer the following queries:

a) As per law, the SECP does not have the powers to accept “offers” or plea bargain u/s 15(b)(3). The only power the Commission has is to impose penalty/fines or direct to pay compensation under the said section of law. Why has the term “offer and acceptance” been used?

b) Why did the SECP violate the law by not applying the mandatory Section 15 (B) (4)?

c) By failing to apply Section 15(B)(4), loss to the national exchequer amounting to Rs210 million has been caused. Who is responsible for the said loss?

d) Why did SECP not proceed criminally against Mr Tareen u/s 15 (b) (4)?

e) We have learnt that the investigation report on Mr Tareen had found him non-compliant with Section 15A of SEO, 1969, 214.

f) The documents available with The News show that approval from Commission was taken by ED Enforcement Department in a meeting dated January 3, 2008. What was proposed/requested by ED Enforcement Department from the Commission?

3. Please, confirm to whom powers u/s 15A were delegated?

4. Why was the SEO, 1969 amended through Finance Act 2008 to make the offence of insider trading from criminal to civil? Why has it now again been made criminal?

5. Why did SECP not apply Section 217 on Mr Jehangir Tareen as he had violated Section 214 & 216 of the CO, 1984? Was it not the responsibility of the SECP to approach the court?

6. It appears that the entire recovery of gain was done in an unusual manner i.e. without issuing any show cause notice. Is it normal practice in SECP? If yes, how many other cases have been dealt this way?

However instead of providing the answer of these queries the SECP management replied, “Thanks you for asking for SECP’s version.

However, please note that the questions raised pertain to an issue that is currently sub-judice before honorable Supreme Court of Pakistan in Constitutional Petition No36 of 2016 and being heard on day-to-day basis by the Bench No I of the honorable Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Therefore, any comments/response to the questions raised therein may prejudice the court proceedings. You may also take this fact into account while reporting on the matter.”