Tue October 24, 2017
National

October 24, 2017

Seven killed as walls collapse in Khar

KHAR: Seven persons were killed after the walls of two houses collapsed here on Monday, official sources said. They said that walls of the houses of Ibrahim and Munir in Khar collapsed, trapping 14 persons under the rubble. The local people rushed to the site and pulled out seven injured and as many bodies from the debris. The injured were taken to the Agency Headquarters Hospital in Khar. The dead were identified as Ibadullah, Samia, Muska, Alia, Safia, Hamid and Zahid. The injured included Munir, Majid, Gul Bibi, Shakila, Ibrahim, Wahid and Zakir.

Comments

