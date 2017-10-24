Anti-Corruption Establishment official suspended in KP

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The Anti-Corruption Establishment has suspended a Circle Officer for Swabi and ordered an inquiry against him over the allegations of corruption and misuse of power. Director, Anti-Corruption Establishment, Zaibullah Khan, following complaints of corruption and misuse of power suspended Circle Officer, Swabi, Mohammad Hilal, said a notification issued on Monday. A committee comprising two assistant directors Inayat Ali Shah and Safdar Bangash was constituted to probe the allegations against the suspended officer. According to the notification Sub-inspector Mohammad Yousaf was appointed to look after the charge of the Swabi Circle Office till further orders.
