Anti-Corruption Establishment official suspended in KP

PESHAWAR: The Anti-Corruption Establishment has suspended a Circle Officer for Swabi and ordered an inquiry against him over the allegations of corruption and misuse of power. Director, Anti-Corruption Establishment, Zaibullah Khan, following complaints of corruption and misuse of power suspended Circle Officer, Swabi, Mohammad Hilal, said a notification issued on Monday. A committee comprising two assistant directors Inayat Ali Shah and Safdar Bangash was constituted to probe the allegations against the suspended officer. According to the notification Sub-inspector Mohammad Yousaf was appointed to look after the charge of the Swabi Circle Office till further orders.