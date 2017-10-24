Tue October 24, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

October 24, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Anti-Corruption Establishment official suspended in KP

Anti-Corruption Establishment official suspended in KP

PESHAWAR: The Anti-Corruption Establishment has suspended a Circle Officer for Swabi and ordered an inquiry against him over the allegations of corruption and misuse of power. Director, Anti-Corruption Establishment, Zaibullah Khan, following complaints of corruption and misuse of power suspended Circle Officer, Swabi, Mohammad Hilal, said a notification issued on Monday. A committee comprising two assistant directors Inayat Ali Shah and Safdar Bangash was constituted to probe the allegations against the suspended officer. According to the notification Sub-inspector Mohammad Yousaf was appointed to look after the charge of the Swabi Circle Office till further orders.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement