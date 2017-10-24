Punjab under fire in Senate over delay in NFC Award

ISLAMABAD: The Punjab was accused in the Senate Monday of willfully trying to weaken the federation by impeding finalisation of the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award.

The opposition senators accused the government of deliberately delaying the NFC Award to the benefit of the Punjab. They called for taking up the issue in the Senate committee of the Whole in presence of all the four chief ministers.

PPP’s Mukhtar Dhamra on a deferred motion raised the issue of delay in announcing NFC Award and presenting budgets without new NFC. Minister for Law and Justice Zahid Hamid regretted the attitude of the opposition senators, saying accusing the government of sitting over on NFC Award was in no way justified as working on the award was in full swing.

The minister pointed out that in a meeting held on December 19, 2016, the federal government had already put on record two separate summaries for cutting down the overall size of the federal divisible pool by six percent along with comprehensive justification for the same.

“It wants a three percent allocation for national security fund and four percent for socio-economic development of the tribal region, AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan,” he added. He said that the three provinces – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Balochistan – had given their recommendations, while recommendations from the Punjab were being waited. After receiving the recommendations, a meeting would be held to finalise the NFC Award.

On this, Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani said that he would inform the House about what the Senate could do about delay in announcing the NFC Award. “I’ll look into the matter as most of the senators have demanded to refer the matter to the Committee of the Whole, and would let the house know about it in a day or two,” he explained.

PPP Senator Taj Haider said that the issue was not being taken up in the Council of Common Interests (CCI) due to some constitutional obligations and the only option available with the Senate was Committee of the Whole, which must be convened to resolve the issue.

Another PPP Senator Sassui Palijo from Sindh said the Upper House of Parliament should intervene as the government was intentionally delaying the award to benefit Punjab, where PML-N was in power.

Senator Murtaza Wahab of PPP accused the federal government of deliberating not including the NFC Award issue in the agenda of the CCI, where the four chief ministers could raise the issue before the prime minister.

Senator Mir Kabir Shahi of the National Party from Balochistan said that it was the federal government which had been sitting on the NFC for the last two and a half years as it showed its intentions that it was not serious about resolving the issues being faced by provinces, creating a sense of deprivation due to high-handiness of ‘big brother’ Punjab.

Senator Azam Swati of PTI said that all three smaller provinces had similar reservations about the federal government which was not doing anything to announce NFC Award. He said that any further delay in this regard would force the smaller provinces to believe that PML-N government did not want the federation to be strong.

Meanwhile, a resolution moved by Senator Tahir Mashhadi of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) to introduce a biometric system in federal government hospitals to ensure attendance of the doctors and other staff, was passed by the House.

Another resolution by Senator Mashahdi for taking necessary steps for improving the performance of Pakistan Cotton Standard Institute, Karachi, was also passed by the House. Another resolution by Senators Shibli Faraz and Mohsin Aziz of PTI for revival of sick textile units in the country was also passed.