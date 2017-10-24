Reference against Dar: NAB investigators present papers in court without reading

ISLAMABAD: The reference against Senator Ishaq Dar was filed in such haste that neither did NAB investigators read the documents presented by the bank officials nor did the bank officials themselves, who are now prosecution witnesses, read, sign, or prepare the record for which they were to appear before the accountability court.

During the proceedings of the accountability court hearing reference against Senator Ishaq Dar, senior counsel Khawaja Muhammad Haris, tried to establish that dubious and fudged bank summaries pertaining to Dar’s accounts were presented before NAB investigation officer, but, instead of matching the summaries with original record, the bureau’s investigators rushed to file the reference against the finance minister.

The minister is accused of possessing assets beyond his declared sources of income in the reference filed against him by NAB on the directions of the Supreme Court in the Panama Papers case judgement.

All the witnesses produced by NAB so far have confessed before the accountability bureau that either they have not prepared the documents presented in the court, or have not read them or have not signed them.

Monday’s hearing was not different from other hearings in Dar’s case as the two prosecution witnesses, Abdul Rehman Gondal of the Allied Bank and Masood Ghani of the Habib Bank, confessed before the court that the NAB Investigation officer did not ask for original record and relied on their summaries given to him. From Gondal, Dar’s lawyer asked the difference between clearing and transfer transactions in banking, and the banker replied that clearing is used for inter-bank transactions while the term transfer is used for intra-bank transactions. Then Allied Bank’s nominee was made to read out his own summary in which the clearing transactions were written in the transfer columns thus making the documents dubious.

Khawaja Haris asked the witness that on one occasion one clearing transaction in the summary prepared by him read a cheque number which was different from the corresponding entry in the statement of accounts. The witness replied that he had written the deposit slip number instead of the cheque number, upon which Khawaja made him read the title of the column which exclusively reads, “Cheque No”.

Khawaja Haris said that how one can write deposit slip number under the heading of cheque number. Then he sought for the entire original record which was allowed by the court. Khawaja Haris made the witness confess that NAB investigators had not bothered to check the original bank record. The witness also told the court that the bank’s documents do not bear his signatures.

While cross examining HBL’s nominee, Haris made Masood Ghani read the Know Your Customer (KYC) form and then corresponding documents with update were also examined, and Dar’s counsel made the witness tell the court that in 2008, the KYC form of Ishaq Dar said that his salary was Rs60,000, but the latest updated documents says Dar’s salary was Rs50,000. How did Dar’s salary reduce in nine years, questioned Haris.

I did not prepare the document; I only took its printout, said the witness. Haris also pointed out that the KYC form of 2008 had different name of the bank official who opened the account and the updated carried a different name, for which, the witness had no reply. Khawaja Haris made the witness tell the court that apart from four credit entries (one initial deposit and three others), all the rest were State Bank of Pakistan’s cheques for which Dar was entitled in lieu of salary and allowances.