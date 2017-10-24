Memon faces three corruption cases

KARACHI: Keeping himself away from the PPP-led Sindh government’s legislation repealing the applicability of National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) 1999 in the province and cooperation with the NAB could not save Sharjeel Memon from arrest. The Sindh government passed a bill against NAO 1999 on July 4 barring the actions of National Accountability Bureau in the province.

Memon joined the NAB investigation the very next day and recorded his statement in a case relating to illegal adjustments, allotment and consolidation of state lands in favor of a real estate developer.

Memon was arrested on Monday in Rs5.76 billion corruption reference with his 11 aides, including former secretary information Zulfiqar Shahalwani, by the NAB after cancelation of their bails by the Sindh High court. Memon is also facing two more cases of billions of rupees corruption. According to NAB official documents, Sharjeel Memon as Minister for Local Government and Malir Development Authority’s incumbent Managing Director Suhail alias Babu had played a key role in illegal allotment of thousands of acres of state land in Malir to a private housing scheme, causing billions of rupees loss to the national exchequer.

The NAB is also investigating another case of Rs23.5 corruption committed in formation of an automation centre in the Sindh Information Department. The case was converted into a reference that’s pending with the NAB court in Karachi where Sharjeel Memon, Zulifqar Shahlwani and other officers are facing trial in the NAB court and are on protective bail.

Interestingly, out of three high-profile matters of corruption against Memon, two were lodged on the complaint of Sindh Information Department officer Zeenat Jehan. Zeenat Jehan was recently transferred from Karachi to Sukkur but her transfer was suspended by the Sindh High Court after she challenged the transfer and confirmation of 39 information officers recruited directly in 2012 bypassing the Sindh Public Service Commission.