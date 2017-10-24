No conspiracy in making Shahbaz head of PML-N: Riaz Pirzada

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Riaz Hussain Pirzada has said that he owns his suggestion given to Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif to take over the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership, arguing that there is no conspiracy in his advice.

“I am firm on my stance and statement that Shahbaz Sharif should take over the party and there is no conspiracy behind it,” Riaz Pirzada said, while talking informally to media persons in his chamber.

Pirzada pointed out that Shahbaz Sharif was an obedient younger brother of Nawaz Sharif and never acted against his directions. “I have asked a brother who is obedient to take over the party and there is nothing wrong in the suggestion,” he said.

The minister, while addressing a press conference, the other day had asked Shahbaz Sharif to take over the party till problems for Nawaz Sharif are over as he is in close contact with the masses. Riaz Pirzada, who is also angry over an alleged IB report in which he along with 36 other parliamentarians was said to have links with banned outfits, faced criticism from party leaders for his outburst.

“Am I asking a Brigadier of 111 Brigade to take over the party? If it is so then I am ready to eat my words,” he said. He said he did not know as to what was in minds of those who were criticising him for issuing the statement. “I am not diplomat and I speak in blunt and straightforward language which angers others,” he said.

However, he maintained that he did not want to damage the party. “I am not going to create hole in the boat which I am riding,” he said, adding that he had given the advice in good faith. Riaz Pirzada said he did not disgrace any party but he along with other members was disgraced when they were dubbed as terrorists.

Riaz Pirzada said he was worried how the party would go into the 2018 elections under the prevailing situation. The minister did not hide his concern over recent statement of Maryam Nawaz that those who were toeing the process of accountability should be ready to receive the same response. “These statements are meant to further damage the already falling graph of the party,” he said.

Riaz Pirzada was critical of party’s junior politicians. “They just have a good time when the sun shines. These raw politicians are there only when the party is in power,” he said. The minister said he was too straight a man to hide his feelings “I cannot hide my feelings unlike those who have other motives. There is no need for anyone to get upset on straight and honest talk.”