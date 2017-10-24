Implications of NAB chief’s order to freeze Dar’s property

ISLAMABAD: What prompted National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal to use his discretionary power, ordering freezing of assets of Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar?

Only the NAB chief can explain. Under the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) 1999, it is not mandatory for him to issue the freezing order as the word “may” occurs in its relevant part. Thus, it has been left to him to exercise this power.

The NAO no doubt arms the chairman with this authority. However, his instant order adds credence and weight to the yet-to-be-proven allegations Dar has been charged with. Under section 12, the NAB chairman or the court trying an accused for any offence as specified under the law, may, at any time, if there appear reasonable grounds for believing that the accused has committed such an offence, order the freezing of his property, or part thereof, whether in his possession or in the possession of any relative, associate or person on his behalf.

The freezing order throws wide political implications in the backdrop of loud protests by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) that the ongoing accountability process has been devised to target Nawaz Sharif, his children and Dar as part of a premeditated plan, and creates misgiving among them.

Obviously, Javed Iqbal’s action will not be approved by the PML-N for the simple reason that there was hardly any need for it particularly when Dar is regularly attending the proceedings at an Islamabad accountability court and is not going abroad even to attend essential official meetings. Additionally, he has no known plan to sell any of his assets in the foreseeable future due to the current reference.

Javed Iqbal’s final selection as the NAB chairman became possible only after Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi consented to it, obviously on a nod from his party chief, Nawaz Sharif. He had figured in the list of three nominees suggested by leader of opposition Khursheed Shah, believably with the approval of former President Asif Ali Zardari.

The PML-N expressed no reservations during consultations between Abbasi and Khursheed Shah over the recommendation of Javed Iqbal’s name. Even after his pick no PML-N leader raised any objection to him except for Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, who last week severely took on the NAB (as an institution and not Javed Iqbal by name), dubbing it as the most corrupt establishment to which Javed Iqbal publicly responded. The NAB chairman’s order issued on Monday to launch an inquiry into the Multan metro bus smacks of this rift. Already, the Punjab government has registered a case against certain persons for preparing fake documents to allege corruption in this project.

This is the first major order passed by the new NAB chief against an important politician just eleven days after assuming the office. According to section 12, any order of seizure, freezing, attachment or any prohibitory order by the NAB chairman shall remain in force for a period not exceeding fifteen days unless confirmed by the accountability court.

It also says that the order of the NAB chief or the court shall be effective from the time of its passing or its proclamation in a newspaper, widely circulated and dispatched at the last known address of the accused either by registered post A.D. or courier service or electronic media as the court may deem proper having regard to the facts and circumstances of the case.

A bare reading of the section shows that Javed Iqbal’s order against Dar will be valid only for fifteen days and will need its confirmation by the accountability court if it is to continue. For this reason, the order was placed before the court on Monday, which will hear the two sides on the matter on October 30.

The section further says if the property ordered to be so frozen is a debt or other movable property, the freezing may be made by seizure; or by appointment of receiver; or by prohibiting the delivery of such property to the accused or to anyone on his behalf; or by all or any of such or other methods as the court or the NAB chairman as the case may be, deems fit.

If the property ordered to be frozen is immovable, the freezing shall, in the case of land paying revenue, be made through the collector of the district in which the land is situated, and in all other cases by taking possession; or by appointment of receiver; or by prohibiting the payment of rent or delivery of property to the accused or to any other person on his behalf; or by all or any of such methods as the NAB chief or the court may deem fit.

If the property ordered to be frozen consists of livestock or is of a perishable nature, the NAB chairman or the court may, if it deems proper and expedient, order the immediate sale thereof and the proceeds of the sale may be deposited with the NAB chief or the court, or as either may direct as appropriate.

The freezing order (passed by the court or passed by the NAB chairman and confirmed by the court) shall remain operative until the final disposal of the case by the court, and in the event of the acquittal of the accused, shall continue to remain operative for a period of ten days after receipt of certified copy of the order of acquittal or release by the NAB whereafter it shall be subject to an order by the court in which an appeal, if any, is filed.

The accountability court shall have exclusive jurisdiction to entertain and adjudicate upon all claims or objections against the freezing of any property. Such claims or objections shall be made before the court within 14 days from the date of the order freezing such property. The court may for sufficient cause extend the time for filing such claims or objections for a period not exceeding additional 14 days.

The accused or any other aggrieved party, whose claim or objection against freezing of property has been dismissed by the court, may, within ten days, file an appeal against such order before the high court.

As defined by the NAO, freezing includes attachment, sealing, prohibiting, holding, controlling or managing any property either through a receiver or otherwise as may be directed by the court or NAB chairman, and in case it is deemed necessary the disposal thereof, by sale through auction or negotiation subject to confirmation by the court or by the NAB chief as the case maybe after public notice.