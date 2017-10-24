Sami keeps Karachi Whites alive, HBL reach Super Eight stage

KARACHI: Test discard Mohammad Sami finished with nine wickets in the match to enable Karachi Whites to stay alive in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2017-18 as they overwhelmed Rawalpindi by seven wickets on the penultimate day of their four-day match here at National Stadium on Monday.

This was the second win for Karachi Whites which elevated them to the fourth spot of Pool B with 18 points to their credit. Karachi Whites chased the 102-run target in the 23rd for the loss of three wickets.

Test discard Faisal Iqbal (42) and Mohtashim Ali (20*) shared 58 runs for the fourth wicket unbroken association to take the hosts comfortably home. Faisal struck nine fours from 23 deliveries, while Mohtashim hammered two fours from 49 balls. Left-arm spinner Nadeem Sikandar, who remained wicket-less in the first innings, got 2-23.

Rawalpindi, who had conceded a 52-run lead, resumed their second innings at 140-7 and were folded for 153 in 66 overs.

Skipper Sohail Tanvir (30) failed to add to his overnight score, bowled by international all-rounder Anwar Ali.

Sami once again was the pick of the bowlers with 4-48, for impressive 9-89 match figures.

Anwar, who had remained wicket-less in the first innings, got 3-35.

Rawalpindi posted 123 in their first innings. In response, Karachi Whites staged 175.

This was Rawalpindi’s third loss which left them trailing at the fifth place in their group with 15 points.

Habib Bank Limited (HBL) became the second side of Pool B after United Bank Limited (UBL) to qualify for the Super Eight stage when they notched their fourth win, overwhelming Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) by 93 runs at Multan Stadium.

HBL moved to 37 points, just two short of the group leaders UBL. Chasing 205, KRL perished for only 111 in 47 overs. Ammad Butt bowled lethally as he captured 5-23, for excellent figures of 10-49 in the clash.

HBL, who had secured 106 runs lead, were folded for 98 after resuming at 97-8. Ali Shafiq and Sadaf Hussain got four wickets each. The latter ended the match with 7-74.

HBL posted 212 in their first innings. In response, KRL made 106-9 with Usman Arshad being absent hurt.

At Jinnah Stadium, Sialkot, left-handed batsman Saad Ali (232) hammered his first double century to enable UBL to secure 192 runs lead when they posted 504 all out after resuming their first innings at 261-4 in response to Pakistan Television’s 312.

Saad, who was batting on 140, banged 37 fours in his quick 255-ball knock. The Karachi-born batsman is so far the highest scorer of the event with 636 runs. He added 251 runs for the fifth wicket with international hard-hitting batsman Sohaib Maqsood (145), who smacked 17 fours from 169 balls.

Fast bowler Tabish Khan got 5-130. PTV were 72-2 in their second innings at stumps.AT LCCA Ground, Lahore, FATA reached 105-2 while chasing a target of 395 set for them by Lahore Whites.

Test cricketer Yasir Hameed was at the crease on 48. Lahore Whites, who had 105 runs lead, declared their second innings at 289-5 after resuming at 81-1.

Skipper Usman Salahuddin (101*) slammed nine fours and two sixes off 148 deliveries. Sajjad Hussain got 3-61.At Abbottabad Cricket Stadium, Lahore Blues kept themselves alive in the event when they defeated Peshawar by eight wickets. Lahore Blues chased the 99 runs target in the 19th over after losing two wickets.

Waqas Saleem struck 47 and Tayyab Tariq made 43. Peshawar scored 181 and 65. Lahore Blues managed 148 in their first innings.

Mohammad Saad (134*) and Test cricketer Mohammad Asif (46) added 167 runs for the tenth wicket to enable holders WAPDA to secure seven runs lead against National Bank of Pakistan (NBP). WAPDA were folded for 321 after resuming their first innings at 181-9 in response to NBP’s 314 at Pindi Stadium.

NBP were 127-6 in their second innings at stumps.Faisalabad were facing an innings defeat against Islamabad in their match at Diamond Club Ground, Islamabad. After being forced to follow-on by Islamabad, they were reeling at 158-7 in their second innings. They need 25 more runs to avert an innings defeat. Islamabad posted 386 in their first innings. Faisalabad, in response, perished for 204.