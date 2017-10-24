Shinwari leads Pakistan’s whitewash of Sri Lanka

SHARJAH: Left-arm paceman Usman Shinwari destroyed Sri Lanka with a five-wicket burst to help Pakistan achieve a convincing nine-wicket win in the fifth and final match for a 5-0 clean sweep of the One-day International (ODI) series on Monday.

Shinwari’s 5-34 in seven overs reduced Sri Lanka to 103 all out in 26.2 overs in Sharjah before openers Fakhar Zaman (48) and Imam-ul-Haq (45 not out) knocked off the paltry target in 20.2 overs.

This was Pakistan’s sixth whitewash in a five-match ODI series. They had blanked Zimbabwe (2002 and 2008), Bangladesh (2003 and 2008) and New Zealand in 2003 in the past.

The result was never in doubt once Shinwari, assisted by Hasan Ali (2-19) and Shadab Khan (2-24), had destroyed Sri Lanka, who had totals of 209, 187, 208 and 173 in the previous matches.

The win was Pakistan’s ninth in a row.

Zaman hit seven boundaries in his 47-ball knock before he fell with just 20 needed. Imam hit the winning boundary, finishing his 64-ball knock with four boundaries and a six.

Sri Lanka, who won the toss and decided to bat first on an easy paced Sharjah pitch, never recovered from the early jolts delivered by the 23-year-old Shinwari, who termed it his best bowling ever. “Yes, you can say this is my best performance,” said Shinwari, declared man of the match. “Our bowling coach (Azhar Mahmood) always tells us to attack from the first ball and I did that and got wickets.”

Sri Lankan skipper Upul Tharanga showed disappointment over the loss. “For the last 15-18 months we have been losing because of poor batting,” said Tharanga, referring to Sri Lanka’s defeats which included their first-ever loss to minnows Zimbabwe at home.

“We had no answer to Pakistan’s bowling in the series and today we lost four wickets inside three overs and it was tough to come back after that,” the Sri Lankan captain said.

Only Thisara Perera (25), Lahiru Thirimanne (19), Seekuge Prasanna (16) and Dushmantha Chameera (11) reached double figures in an abysmal batting performance by Sri Lanka, their second lowest total in an ODI against Pakistan.

Their lowest total of 78 against Pakistan had also come at Sharjah, in 2002. It was Pakistani fast bowling at its most exhilarating. Shinwari, who debuted in the fourth match of this series, bowled Sadeera Samarawickrama with the fifth ball of the match for nought. Sadeera failed to adjust to the moving ball and inside-edged onto his middle stump.

Dinesh Chandimal was utterly helpless against one that swung away, edging to Sarfraz Ahmed.In Usman’s second over, Tharanga — just like the previous game — was unable to prevent one from sneaking in between his bat and pad.

Niroshan Dickwella fell lbw to another prodigious inswinger from Shinwari, who completed his maiden five-wicket haul when he had Milinda Siriwardana (six) caught by Fakhar, his wickets coming off just 21 balls — third fastest to five wickets in an ODI.

Then Thirimanne edged Hasan to the wicketkeeper and Seekkuge Prasanna ran himself out in a horribly amateur way, failing to ground his bat in a bid to avoid a throw in his direction.

Perera struck three boundaries and a six before he became one of two wickets claimed by leg-spinner Shadab in one over.

Hasan captured 14 wickets in the series. The two teams now play a three-match Twenty20 International series, the first two in Abu Dhabi on October 26 and 27 and the last in Lahore on October 29.

Sri Lanka won toss

Sri Lanka

U Tharanga b Shinwari 8

S Samarawickrama b Shinwari 0

D Chandimal c Ahmed b Shinwari 0

L Thirimanne c Ahmed b Hasan 19

N Dickwella lbw b Shinwari 0

M Siriwardana c Zaman b Shinwai 6

S Prasanna run out 16

T Perera c Ashraf b Shadab 25

J Vandersay lbw b Shadab 2

D Chameera b Hasan 11

V Fernando not out 7

Extras (lb 1, w 8) 9

Total (all out, 26.2 overs) 103

Fall: 1-1, 2-1, 3-8, 4-8, 5-20, 6-49, 7-63, 8-85, 9-85, 10-103

Bowling: Shinwari 7-0-34-5 (5w), Ashraf 4-0-12-0 (1w), Wasim 4-1-12-0 (2w), Hasan 5.2-0-19-2, Shadab 5-1-24-2, Hafeez 1-0-1-0

Pakistan

Imam-ul-Haq not out 45

Fakhar Zaman c Dickwella b Vandersay 48

Faheem Ashraf not out 5

Extras (lb2, w5) 7

Total (1 wicket; 20.2 overs) 105

Did not bat: Babar Azam, M Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Usman Shinwari

Fall: 1-84

Bowling: Chameera 4-1-13-0, Fernando 4-1-21-0, Vandersay 6.2-0-30-1 (5w), Perera 2-0-18-0, Prasanna 4-0-21-0

Result: Pakistan win by 9 wickets

Series: Pakistan win the series by 5-0

Man of the Match: Usman Shinwari (Pak)

Man of the Series: Hasan Ali (Pak)

Umpires: S Ravi (India) and Ahsan Raza (Pakistan). TV umpire: R Kettleborough (England). Match referee: A Pycroft (Zimbabwe)