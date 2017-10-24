Cabinet to discuss bill tomorrow: Tariq Fazal

Islamabad :The proposed draft bill for amendment of the Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University Act, 2013 has passed through all preliminary stages of approval, and will be tabled in the next Cabinet meeting scheduled tomorrow (Wednesday).

According to a press released issued by the Ministry of Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) here on Monday, Minister for CADD Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry held a meeting with Minister for Law Zahid Hamid to discuss the imperative need to have the bill tabled in the next session of the Cabinet to pave the way for administrative division of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and SZABMU. The CADD minister also met with the Cabinet Secretary to have the bill included in the agenda of the forthcoming meeting.

The Cabinet Committee for Disposal of Legislative Cases (CCLC) has already approved the proposed draft bill and has passed it on to the Cabinet Division. The bill was approved in the last meeting of the Cabinet Committee, and will now be tabled in the upcoming Cabinet meeting for approval, the press release informs.

Meanwhile, the All Employees Movement for Restoration of PIMS continued their strike on Monday. Poor patients, whose pain is too trivial to merit consideration, returned home disappointed. The government, meanwhile, is taking its sweet time to resolve a medical crisis that has been continuing for almost three weeks now.