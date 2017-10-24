Lifestyle choices during adolescence determine quality of life

Islamabad: This year on World Osteoporosis Day, Martin Dow took the official ‘Love Your Bones Protect Your Future’ international campaign ahead, raising awareness and promoting a healthier lifestyle by organising lectures and programmes for students in different universities across Pakistan.

The awareness drive included visiting a number of universities across the country including Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU), Shah Abdul Latif University, Dow University of Health Sciences, University of Engineering and Technology (UET) and COMSATS in different cities including Multan, Khairpur, Sukkur, Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad. The lectures arranged by Martin Dow aimed to help students better understand their body and encourage them to recognize some of the alarming signs of osteoporosis. The Chairman of Martin Dow Jawed Akhai said, “It is important to understand that your health is determined by the lifestyle choices you make during your adolescent years. We are spreading awareness among university students on osteoporosis to help them make healthier choices so that they can take the right steps to protect themselves from its disabling effects.”