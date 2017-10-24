‘Dolphin Squad’ launched to combat street crimes

Rawalpindi :The new police force with the name of Dolphin Squad consist of 145 fully trained young policemen to combat street crimes had been launched on Monday during an impressive launching ceremony held at Police Line Parade ground here graced by Punjab Minister for Labour & Manpower Raja Ashfaq Sarwar.

The ceremony was attended by CPO Rawalpindi, Israr Ahmed Abbasi, SPs, SDPOs, SHOs and other police officers.

Provincial Minister for Labour & Manpower Raja Ashfaq Sarwar addressing the ceremony said that Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has introduced new force in the Province which had been given heavy bikes all necessary training, latest weapons and other related equipment’s to discharge professional responsibility with competence and devotion. He said that crime rate would be decreased after the fully functioning of dolphin Squad in the Province. He also mentioned valuable contribution of Punjab Police in maintenance of law and order and crime control and expressed the hope that Dolphin Squad would further improve the image of Police by setting high example of service.

Raja Ashfaq Sarwar said that Rawalpindi Police has always shows remarkable performance to protect lives and property of citizens and they had sacrificed their lives for full filling their responsibilities. He was of the view that police should uphold the supremacy of law and always promote friendly policing attitude by giving a helping hand to the citizens at the time of any urgency. Raja Ashfaq Sarwar said that police should have been a symbol of terror for criminals while it should be a friendly force for the law abiding citizens.

CPO, Rawalpindi Israr Ahmed Abbassi said that Dolphin Squad would help to create sense of protection among the masses. He said that after the successful results of Lahore, Dolphin Squad Rawalpindi would prove their efficiency with satisfactory performance. It was informed that five AS’s would over all supervise the mobility of Dolphin Squad in different areas.

Punjab Government has provided 75 heavy motor bikes which would remain alert to foil the evil designs of miscreants. It was further informed that this special squad has been given latest training to apprehend culprits by keeping vigil eye on the movements and activities of criminals. Later, Dolphin Squad members presented practical demonstration on bike.