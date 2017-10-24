Tue October 24, 2017
October 24, 2017

LGH surgeon to attend Russian moot

LAHORE :Renowned neurosurgeon Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood from Lahore General Hospital (LGH) would be attending an international course & hands-on workshop on endoscopic trans-nasal approaches in neurosurgery, being held in Russia, as an invited faculty. Neurosurgeons from all over the world would be participating in this workshop to learn technique of removing pituitary tumors and other skull base pathologies through nose with endoscope.

