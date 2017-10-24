Minister rules out potato import from India

LAHORE :Provincial Minister for Trade and Industry Sheikh Allauddin, on Monday, categorically ruled out the possibility of importing potato from India stating that there could be no compromise on country’s integrity.

Responding to a query during the question hour in Punjab Assembly, the provincial minister stated that he wouldn’t bow before any mafia to initiate trade with India, adding the ministries or offices were temporary things but there could be no compromise on country’s respect, honour and integrity.

Sheikh Allauddin went on to say that since August, pressure had been exerted on him by some elements to restart trade with India but the government instead preferred to address this issue while importing potato from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Drawing a comparison of rates of potato between KP and Punjab, the minister claimed that it was still sold on cheaper rates here as compared to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Responding to a comment made by Opposition Leader Mian Mehmood-ul-Rasheed, the provincial minister said he was neither using the government residence nor any official vehicle. He also stated that he had not sought any security from the government. Sheikh Allauddin, who has returned to the PA for third consecutive term and hails from Kasur, stated that his statement regarding the meat of cats and dogs as consumed by the people of USSR in the World War II was highly misinterpreted.

Mian Mehmood-ul-Rasheed on the occasion urged the government to avoid drawing any comparison of rates of commodities in KP and Punjab with the prices 10 years ago. He added that with the rates of food and edible items, the woes of people had also multiplied.

Other ministers who responded to the queries of legislators were Amanatullah Shadikhel and Naghma Mushtaq Laang. The PA session was adjourned until today (Tuesday) after the treasury failed to meet quorum.