LCWU research colloquium

LAHORE :A five day ‘Research Colloquium’ for student of management sciences, humanities, social science and other institutes started at Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) on Monday. Vice Chancellor LCWU Dr Uzma Qureshi inaugurated the ceremony. Students, scholars and faculty members from different colleges participated in the event. Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Dr Uzma Qureshi said Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) has established six PhD research resource centers for 16 departments.