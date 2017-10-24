PU starts selling BT cotton seed

LAHORE :Punjab University (PU) has started selling disease-resistant BT cotton seed in the market through seven multinational companies, which the university has claimed that it would contribute four billion dollars to the country’s economy.

In this regard, the university recently signed an MoU to provide newly-prepared disease resistant cotton seed to the farmers through seven multinational companies nationwide in order to bring revolution in the cotton industry. Talking to media, PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zaffar Moeen Nasir said the BT cotton seed invented by PU scientists would contribute 4 billion dollars to the country’s economy and it would start giving results in just two years. He said poor farmers would also be able to save Rs20,000 per acre and since the cotton seed would be used over 8 million acre land in the country, it would save Rs144 billion of the farmers collectively. He said that the cotton seed would also be reusable.

Giving technical details, the VC said the BT cotton seed was disease-resistant, insect-resistant and drought-tolerant. He stated the BT cotton seed was weedicide-resistant too and it was country’s first genetically-modified cotton seed. He said the seed had been developed using modern molecular genetic engineering and DNA cloning techniques. He said seven international companies showed interest in purchase of these varieties of the seed.

PU VC said that PU scientists, including Dr Tayyab Husnain, Dr Idrees Nasir, Dr Ahmed Ali Shahid, Dr Kausar Malik, Dr Bushra Rashid and Dr Abdul Qayyum had made significant contribution to development of these BT cotton seed varieties. He said genetically modified BT cotton seed varieties were now being commercialised through these seed marketing companies for use in Pakistani agriculture sector.