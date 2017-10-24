Invest in high-tech industries to boost economy: Dr Ata

LAHORE :Former Chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and former Federal Minister Prof Dr Ata-ur-Rehman has said there is a need to invest in high-tech industries to boost country’s economy and national development.

He was addressing an international conference on “Trends and Prospects in Molecular Biosciences” organized by the Punjab University, Institute of Biochemistry and Biotechnology (IBB) on Monday to commemorate the establishment of IBB 20 years ago.

PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Moeen Nasir, Dean Faculty of Life Sciences Prof Dr Naeem Khan, founding director IBB Prof Dr M Waheed Akhtar, Prof Dr Khalid Iqbal, Prof Dr Imran H. Khan from USA, Vice Chancellor Bacha Khan University, KPK Dr SM Saqlain Naqvi, eminent scientists and researchers from abroad and within the country and 450 young scientists including faculty members were present on the occasion.

Dr Ata ur Rehman said Pakistan must change its priorities and allocate maximum budget and resources to research and development. He said, both, the government and scientists must understand the importance of modern trends in molecular biosciences and new horizons in the field must be explored.

Dr Zafar Moeen Nasir said PU was contributing to uplift country’s economy and playing its role for social development. He said recently, PU scientists had developed various types of BT cotton seed which would help poor farmers save Rs 20,000 per acre. Prof Dr Muhammad Naeem Khan stressed that R&D should divert national focus on economic potentials offered by biotechnologies, nanotechnologies, molecular biology and genetic engineering for the fields of pharmaceutical sciences, agriculture, biomedical sciences and environment. He advised the scientists to ensure the commercialization of applied research so that its benefits should go to the agriculture and health sectors of the country.

Prof Dr Waheed Akhtar said the IBB was established to fill the long-felt gap in teaching and research in the field of biological sciences in our country. He said the graduates of IBB were well trained and competitive. The conference will be concluding today (Tuesday).

UET: A three day symposium-2017 organised by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) has concluded Monday at the University of Engineering & Technology (UET). The event comprised technical workshop by technology sector representatives, talks by international speakers on Internet of Things (IoT) for industrial automation and smart metering.