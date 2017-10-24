Policeman shot for resisting mugging bid

A police officer suffered a bullet to one of his big toes on Monday when he tried to stop two muggers from robbing him of Rs200,000 he had withdrawn from a bank in North Karachi.

District Central SSP Irfan Baloch said Sub-Inspector Muhammad Azam, 50, had just stepped out of the bank in Sector 5/4-H of North Karachi when the muggers tried to rob him.

In a bid to make a quick getaway, one of the robbers fired a bullet on the ground to scare Azam, who was in plain clothes at the time of the incident. However, the bullet ricocheted off the pavement and hit the officer’s big toe.

Bilal Colony SHO Mohsin Zaidi said the robbers made off with the cash, adding that the injured policeman was later taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, from where he was later discharged after being treated.

SI Azam is deployed at the West Zone headquarters. Police have launched a hunt to arrest the robbers with the help of the CCTV footage of the incident. Sindh police chief AD Khowaja has directed the DIGP West to submit a report detailing the actions being taken by him to arrest the perpetrators.

Constable dies of cardiac arrest

A police constable died of a cardiac arrest while patrolling in Steel Town. SHO Ghulam Mustafa Bajwa said 48-year-old Muhammad Safar was on patrol duty when he complained of pain in the chest.

The policeman was rushed to a nearby clinic for first aid and later taken to the National Institute of Cardio Vascular Diseases, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

His medical report stated that he had previously suffered minor heart attacks, but the one on Monday proved fatal. The police constable hailed from Shikarpur and had been deployed at the Steel Town police station for the past many years.