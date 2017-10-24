Saleem Shehzad acquitted in one case of 1992 rioting

Former Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Saleem Shehzad was on Monday acquitted by the district and sessions judge (East) in one case of ransacking and creating a law and order situation filed in 1992.

Shehzad, along with other absconding accused, was facing charges of having disrupted peace in the city at the behest of MQM founder Altaf Hussain – also a proclaimed offender in the case.

However, the court found the case without grounds as no statements incriminating the former MQM leader were on record. Shehzad is still facing at least three cases of a similar nature, lodged at the Landhi and Malir police stations in 1992. The cases are being heard by District and Sessions Judge (East) Dr Shabana Waheed.

In a separate case pertaining to an arson attack on a house in Landhi during the 1992 riots, two eyewitnesses, one of whom had been identified as Abdul Rasheed, described in their statements the details of the day’s violence and held Shehzad responsible for the mayhem.

However, in the same case, three younger brothers of the man whose house was set on fire had turned hostile and declined to identify the MQM leader as the arsonist. All three maintained that they had never seen Shehzad before the court hearings.

Knife attack remand

The physical remand of a man, Shehzad, said to be an accomplice of Waseem, a suspect in the knife attacks who was arrested in Punjab, was extended by three days by an administrative judge of the anti-terrorism courts.

The accused was produced in court after the expiration of his previously granted seven-day physical remand.

The court was informed that the accused had been interrogated by the Sharea Faisal police and now the Gulistan-e-Jauhar police desired to question him.

A report was submitted to the court that stated that the police recovered a knife from Shehzad’s possession. The investigation officer (IO) said Shehzad had confessed to being Waseem’s accomplice, who is believed to be involved in a series of knife attacks in Sahiwal in 2015.