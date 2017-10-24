MQM-P asks PA speaker to revoke membership of nine defectors

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) made a formal request to the Sindh Assembly speaker on Monday to revoke the memberships of the nine lawmakers who had defected from the party.

A day earlier, MQM-P chief Dr Farooq Sattar had issued a warning during a news conference that the party’s senators, MNAs and MPAs would resign en bloc if more MQM-P members were “forced” to switch loyalties.

In his letter to PA Speaker Agha Siraj Khan Durrani, MQM-P parliamentary leader in PA Syed Sardar Ahmad said that except two former party members, all the others had jumped ship to the Pak Sarzameen Party.

MPA Arif Masih Bhatti had announced defecting to the Pakistan Peoples Party, while Irum Azeem Farooque is yet to formally join a political party after her resignation. “I would like to bring it to your kind notice that the following seven male members and two female members of the MQM-Pakistan of the Provincial Assembly of Sindh have left the MQM-Pakistan and joined other political parties,” read Ahmad’s letter.

He listed all the MPAs who had quit the MQM-P, including Sheikh Abdullah of PS-97, Khalid bin Vilayat of PS-105, Muhammad Dilawar of PS-110, Mehmood Abdul Razzaque of PS-116, Irtiza Khalil Farooqui of PS-119 and Syed Nadeem Razi of PS-121.

Ahmad also listed the former MQM-P lawmakers that held reserved seats: Bilqees Mukhtar of RSW-148, Irum Azeem Farooque of RSW-154 and Arif Masih Bhatti of RSM-166. “The above members of the MQM-Pakistan deserted their parent body and joined other political parties, namely the Pak Sarzameen Party and the Pakistan Peoples Party,” stated the letter.

“...they made public announcements, which were reported by print, electronic and social media, relating to their disassociation from their parent body and joining other political parties...”

Ahmad said that some of these members were reportedly benefitting from their emoluments without attending the sittings of the assembly sessions and without any leave sanctioned by the House to date.

“Apparently, their de facto defection and verbal announcement of joining other political parties without de jure disconnect with the parent body has rendered them liable to be removed from the membership of the assembly in violation of Article 5(3) of the Political Parties Order, 2002 (Chief Executive’s Order No 18 of 2002).”

According to the article, “A person shall not be a member of more than one political party at a time.” Hence, said the letter, the defectors ceased to be members of the provincial assembly and their names needed to be struck off the roll of the MPAs, and the Election Commission of Pakistan should be informed about it.

“The coordination committee of the MQM-P has already passed a resolution, dated October 20, 2017, mandating appropriate legal action against the defectors under relevant provisions of law without any loss of time so that by-elections may be held by the Election Commission of Pakistan for filling up the vacant seats from amongst those who stand committed, both to serve the party and to alleviate the sufferings of those who yearn assistance from their elected representatives.”

PA Speaker Durrani said he was yet to receive resignations of the MQM-P lawmakers, adding that he would review the application submitted by the party’s parliamentary leader to send the reference of disqualification to the Election Commission of Pakistan.