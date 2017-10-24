Tue October 24, 2017
Business

October 24, 2017

PCMA resents levy of regulatory duty

LAHORE: The Pakistan Chemical Manufacturers Association (PCMA) expressed concern over the levy of regulatory duty on import of certain industrial chemicals, which are not produced within the country, a statement said on Monday.

The PCMA members demanded immediate withdrawal of the duty to facilitate the local chemical industry, it added. The PCMA officials said the chemical manufacturers are complaining that no prior consultation was made with the stakeholders, while deciding the indiscriminate levy of regulatory duty. Although the chemicals brought in the ambit of regulatory duty are not produced locally and are fully imported, most of these chemicals are imported for further value-addition in producing the chemicals at the local level and then supplying to textile and other sectors of the industry, they added.

