PBA concerned over NAB’s probe

KARACHI: Pakistan Banks’ Association (PBA) has expressed concerns about the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) investigation of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and its officials for a regulatory action they took in the amalgamation of one bank into another.

In a statement issued on Monday, PBA, the representative body of all the banks and DFI’s in Pakistan, said that it was the SBP’s responsibility to maintain banking sector stability, and the regulator acts within its authority given under the SBP Act and Banking Companies Ordinance.

Without going into the merits or demerits of the specific case, PBA said an investigation over the alleged “misuse of authority” of a regulatory action by SBP amounts to questioning the writ of the regulator, for which there is no precedent in other jurisdictions. “It is a generally recognised principle that regulatory actions are not investigated by anybody of any government, because the regulator uses its prerogative and has to act decisively to ensure the financial sector stability and to protect the interest of the small depositors.”

The PBA believes that regulatory matters, which are unique, complex and sensitive in nature, are best left to the judgement and authority of the regulator.