Tue October 24, 2017
Business

October 24, 2017

Cotton firm

Karachi :Active trading continued at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Monday, while spot rates remained unchanged.

The spot rates remained firm at Rs6,150/maund (37.324kg) and Rs6,591/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also stood unchanged at Rs6,295/maund and Rs6,746/40kg after an addition of Rs145 and Rs155 as upcountry expenses, respectively. An analyst said the mills continued buying of quality cotton, which kept the prices firm despite an increase in the arrivals. “Mills are suspecting a decline in the quality in the coming days, so they want to build up their stocks as soon as possible,” he added.

A total of 33 transactions were recorded of around 40,000 bales at a price of Rs5,500 to Rs6,400/maund. Notable deals were recorded from Tando Adam, Khairpur, Rohri, Saleh Pat, Ghotki, Hasilpur, Karoor Pakka, Fort Abbas, Mianwali, Khanewal, Ahmedpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Fazilpur, M Pur Dewan, Rajanpur and Rahimyar Khan.

