NTC slaps 19.15pc anti-dumping duty on Chinese steel imports

KARACHI: National Tariff Commission (NTC) on Monday slapped a 19.15 percent anti-dumping duty for five years on Chinese steel imports after an investigation found that re-bar was imported from China at “dumped prices”.

NTC initiated an antidumping investigation on November 26, 2016 related to dumping of deformed concrete reinforcing steel bars (re-bars) from China into Pakistan and material injury caused by such dumped imports to the domestic industry manufacturing re-bars.

“The commission has imposed definitive antidumping duty at 19.15 percent on dumped imports of the investigated product importable from China for a period of five years effective from October 23, 2017,” a notice said.

Amreli Steels Limited, Agha Steel Industries Limited and Abbas Engineering Limited jointly requested the investigation on behalf of the industry.

Analysts said the domestic industry producing re-bars suffered material injury on account of volume of dumped imports, price undercutting, decline in market share and productivity, and magnitude of dumping margin.

“The difference between local price of re-bar and price of imported re-bar currently stands at Rs24-25,000/tonne, therefore we term the imposition of duty a positive for the sector as it increases protection from imports,” Shahrukh Saleem, an analyst at First Capital Equities Limited said.

Analysts, however, don’t expect local producers to increase prices given the industry’s fragmented nature.

“We believe the companies would not be eyeing an immediate price increase as competition from Chinese re-bars has already fallen substantially since the enhancement of regulatory duty to 30 percent from 15 percent in March 2016,” Hamdan Altaf, an analyst at Taurus Securities Limited said.

Domestic steel industry, currently meeting half of local demand, is under threat of dumped steel, especially from China.

Early this year, National Tariff Commission imposed 14 to 19 percent anti-dumping duty on cold-rolled coil imports from China and Ukraine and six to 40 percent on galvanised steel import from China.

Officials said National Tariff Commission is also conducting anti-dumping investigations into imports of color coated steel coils/sheets originating from China and South Africa.

World Steel Association forecast that steel demand in Pakistan would swell to 12 million tonnes within next two years from seven million tonnes due to growing construction and development activities.

Industry’s players are opting for capacity expansion to capitalise on growth in per capita consumption that reached 38.1kg per tonne from 23.7kg/tonne during the past six years.

Analysts said Amreli Steels, Mughal Iron and Steel, Ittefaq Iron Industries and Dost Steels will be beneficiaries of the latest anti-dumping duty.

“This measure will further cement protection for the domestic long steel industry and provide them a level playing field,” Topline Securities Limited said in a report.

“Billet earlier had 24.04 percent anti-dumping and 15 percent regulatory duties, while re-bar has now a total of 49.15 percent duties.”