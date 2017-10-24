Traders sit on 9mln tons of wheat stocks sans export policy

LAHORE: Pakistan sits on nine million tonnes of surplus wheat stocks as exporters couldn’t make significant exports since March due to lack of policy guidelines, industry officials said.

Asim Raza Ahmad, head of Pakistan Flour Mills Association said it is unfortunate that around 0.95 million tons of wheat could be exported since March this year. The wheat export policy expired on August 31, but it was extended for certain quota till October 31.

Sources said new guidelines for the 2017/18 crop season with a revised export subsidy are yet to be finalised mainly due to lethargic and bureaucratic attitude of civil servants.

The country is in dire need of exporting wheat to get rid of heaps of surplus stock, which hovers around nine million tonnes. Punjab has about six million tonnes, while Sindh holds 1.7 million tonnes in addition to stock of around 1.8 million tonnes available with the Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation.

Industry officials said political government has not prioritised this issue unlike sugar exports. Sikandar Bosan, food minister, as well as the ministry’s spokesman were not available for the comments.

While wheat exports amounted to $323,000 in July-September 2017/18, the export quantity stood at 1,086 metric tonnes, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data showed. PBS recorded no wheat export data for the same period a year ago.

Government set wheat production target at 26.46 million tonnes for the current crop year. Sources said no significant quantity of wheat could be exported in the last several months owing to lack of policy framework. It is feared that actual exports could be postponed by another couple of months due to procedural delays.

Exports are also indispensable for bridging ever-increasing gap in balance of trade as well as enhancing earning of direly needed foreign exchange to ease pressure on the national economy.

The officials did not come up with new export policy and currently consignments that could not be sent due to closure of Afghan border are being allowed to export. There is no consistency in government policy for export of surplus wheat.

An industry official said the government departments are wasting precious time and if process for introduction of new export policy is initiated it would take at least around a month in getting approval from various forums.

Wheat exports could get only less than two months for striking deal and physical export before the start of next season after putting export policy in place. Ahmad said Afghanistan is Pakistan’s traditional market for centuries. “India is trying to capture market through Iran and we are not doing anything to continue to export to neighbouring country.”