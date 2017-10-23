Population crisis

With the census raw data was finally released, the one glaring fact that shone through was that Pakistan’s population growth has not fallen despite this being a stated priority. The country’s total population has grown beyond 207 million, with population growth remaining above two percent per year. The crisis is obvious in both the short and long terms for the resource-scarce country. One of the biggest factors for the prediction that Pakistan will be water-stressed by 2030 is continued population growth. Soon enough, the country will be unable to maintain self-reliance on major food items. While one would hope that economic growth and agricultural development will be able to manage any effects of the population boom, we can be certain that planning is not up to the mark due to the agriculture sector in crisis and slow job growth, especially for young people. In this context, the UN Population Fund report for 2017 has some alarming numbers for Pakistan. The one that stands out is that there are two million unintended pregnancies per year in the country. This means that, on average, almost two million more children are born in Pakistan than their families had planned for.

The failure to put food on the table in such families is not unexpected. The problem is the absence of access to reproductive health services, including family planning, for the poorest women. This makes the challenge of eliminating poverty even starker. Inequality in economic wealth also becomes the defining reason for unequal access to reproductive health services. Not only do unintended pregnancies cause an economic burden for the families, they render many working women unable to contribute to the economy. The additional cost to bear is the loss of financial independence for these women. Moreover, many of these women might not have access to doctors or midwifes during childbirth, which poses a danger to their lives. The contrast in figures between the developed world and Pakistan is alarming. One in 98 women who give birth in Pakistan dies during the pregnancy. This is not a figure that should be ignored. But we know that women’s health remains a low priority for the government given how poorly Lady Health Workers have been treated over the last decade. The programme, with all its limits, has been important in improving women’s access to basic care – but it has found itself floundering between the centre and the provinces with no one really wanting to shoulder the financial burden. Population control must be a priority for the government. It is not difficult to manage but there is a clear absence of will. It is time to change that attitude.