Leader of Opposition

SUKKUR: Leader of the Opposition Khursheed Shah said on Sunday that the foundation of ‘Naya Pakistan’ was laid by the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), adding that the party will keep the country on the road to development. Shah was addressing a crowd in Sukkur, where he said that PPP was the only political party to have completed 50 years. He said that due to the wrong policies, the country shifted towards disintegration. “The government is trying to run the country by taking loans,” he said.