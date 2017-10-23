Mon October 23, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Top Story

October 23, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Leader of Opposition

Leader of Opposition

SUKKUR: Leader of the Opposition Khursheed Shah said on Sunday that the foundation of ‘Naya Pakistan’ was laid by the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), adding that the party will keep the country on the road to development.  Shah was addressing a crowd in Sukkur, where he said that PPP was the only political party to have completed 50 years. He said that due to the wrong policies, the country shifted towards disintegration.  “The government is trying to run the country by taking loans,” he said.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement