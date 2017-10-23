Sattar warns of MQM-P lawmakers resigning en bloc

KARACHI: Frustrated at repeatedly losing elected representatives to the rival Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP), the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) chief has warned that if more of his party’s members are “forced” to switch loyalties, then the MQM-P’s senators, MNAs and MPAs will resign en bloc.

Addressing a news conference at the party’s headquarters in Bahadurabad on Sunday, Farooq Sattar claimed that the MQM-P’s elected representatives, particularly MPAs, were being forced to jump ship to former city mayor Mustafa Kamal’s PSP in a bid to affect their seats in the Senate.

Sattar said that as a counter-political strategy, resignations of all the MQM-P elected and selected representatives had been submitted to the party’s coordination committee, warning that they would be moved to their respective forums, if necessary. “Another switch will directly affect us in the Senate election due next March.”

He claimed that a conspiracy had been set in motion to give away their sole Senate seat to the Pakistan People's Party, perhaps as part of a deal to push the MQM-P out of the Federation. “The PSP is being used for dividing the mandate, and it will be responsible for the loss that the Urdu-speaking community could suffer in the Senate’s upcoming election.”