Mon October 23, 2017
Sabah
October 23, 2017

Oil tankers to go on countrywide strike from today

KARACHI: All Pakistan Oil Tankers Owners Association has announced to observe strike across the country from today (Monday).  According to a private TV channel, the association is observing the strike for non-fulfillment of their various demands. The association has complained that Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority and National Highway Authority have not fulfilled their promises following a similar strike in July this year. The strike remained futile and we are now compelled to go on strike from Oct 23 (Monday) by halting our tankers. 

