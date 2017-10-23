Oil tankers to go on countrywide strike from today

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: All Pakistan Oil Tankers Owners Association has announced to observe strike across the country from today (Monday). According to a private TV channel, the association is observing the strike for non-fulfillment of their various demands. The association has complained that Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority and National Highway Authority have not fulfilled their promises following a similar strike in July this year. The strike remained futile and we are now compelled to go on strike from Oct 23 (Monday) by halting our tankers.
