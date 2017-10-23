Appointment of non-local Khassadars termed illegal

LANDIKOTAL: Terming the appointment of non-local Khassadar personnel in Landikotal an illegal act, former federal minister and religious scholar Noorul Haq Qadri on Saturday said that the government should not deprive local residents of job opportunities and should lift all restrictions imposed on the commuters crossing the Torkham border.

Speaking at an oath-taking ceremony of customs clearing agents union in Torkham border town, Qadri said the National Logistics Cell (NLC) should follow the Torkham property agreement signed two years ago. He said owner of the Torkham property was only Khugakhel Shinwari tribe and the government and NLC should give compensation to them.

Qadri urged NLC officials to take the Landikotal residents into confidence before taking any decision regarding Torkham property. He said that dialogues were the last option to settle down all issues raised between the parties. Qadri assured the Khugakhel tribesmen that he would take up their issues with NLC officials and governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He criticised the appointment of non-local Khassadars in Landikotal.