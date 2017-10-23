NA-4 Peshawar by-poll: ECP asks political parties to follow provisions of law

PESHAWAR: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) asked the candidates contesting the NA-4 by-election to follow the provisions of law so that the by-election slated for October 26 could be held peacefully.

A communiqué said the ECP asked candidates to follow the Section 84 of the Representation of the People Act, 1976. The section said that no person would convene, hold or attend any public meeting or promote or join any procession within the constituency during a period of 48 hours before the by-election.

It said that any person, who contravened these provisions of law, would be punishable with rigorous imprisonment for a term, which may extend to six months or with fine, which may extend to Rs1,000 or with both. It said the campaign for the by-election in the constituency would come to an end 48 hours before the polling day.