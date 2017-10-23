Archaeology festival concludeswith promise to promote cultural heritage

LAHORE :The three-day international archaeology festival entitled “Heritage Now” concluded Sunday at Alhamra Arts Council, Lahore. The festival engaged a larger audience from diverse backgrounds, including history, archaeology, data science, architecture, museum professionals and art enthusiasts.

The event was organised by the Higher Education Commission, (HEC) in collaboration with British Council Pakistan, French Embassy in Pakistan, University of the Punjab, Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) and UNESCO.

Among various fascinations of the festival exhibition were artifacts from different historical backgrounds and areas, and performances of folk singers and artisans, and research contributions on 13 different themes from national and international scholars as well as panel discussions.

The themes of research presentations included Role of Archaeological Heritage in Nation Building and Promoting National Pride of Pakistan; Latest Archeological Discoveries in Various Periods of the Archeological Heritage of Pakistan: From Paleolithic up to Indus Period; Latest Archeological Discoveries in Various Periods of the Archeological Heritage of Pakistan: From Ghandara Grave Culture up to British Period; Management of the Sites, Involvement of Local Communities, A Condition for Sustainability; Contributions of the Foreign Archaeological Missions, Needs and Perspective; National Awareness Teaching Programme Inculcating Archaeological and Heritage Narratives in the Curriculum from Primary to Tertiary Levels and HEC Role in Providing Trainings in Various Trades related to Archaeological Heritage; New Technologies and Hard Sciences, Perspective and Opportunity; Mapping of Archeological Heritage of Pakistan; Preservation and Promotion of Intangible and Tangible Cultural Heritage, Museums and Museum's Role in Educating and Creating Awareness, World Heritage Sites in Pakistan, Its Management, Preservation, Conservation and Restoration Issues, Pakistan as a Cultural Tourism, Role of Media in the Preservation and Promotion of Archaeological Heritage.

Capt(R) Atta Muhammad Khan, Executive Director, Lahore Arts Council, said on the last day of the festival that by promoting our very valuable heritage like Mohenjo Daro, Kalash & Swat, Taxila, Multan, Uch Sharif and Lahore, we cannot only save our glorious past but can also bring the world closer to us. He emphasised on the need to promote our cultural heritage.

Dr Arshad Ali, Executive Director HEC in his welcome address to the closing ceremony, said that HEC received enormous support from its partners British Council, European Union, French Embassy in Pakistan and others for arranging the event. The executive director said the idea of conference was discussed last year during visit of HEC Chairman Dr Mukhtar Ahmed during his visit to Paris and meeting with Ms Sophie Makariou, President of the French National Museum on Asian Arts-Guimet. He admitted that the event and research presentations were truly a learning experience even for himself.

He exclaimed that majority of the presenters were young students and faculty members from our universities and these young scholars will take this forward. Motivating the participants particularly researchers, he said that besides promoting science and technology, thematic research grant on social sciences are being awarded. These grants are up to Rs300 million.

Commissioner Lahore Abdullah Khan Sumbal felicitated the organisers and said the event was well-attended in a very purposeful manner. He told that Lahore is considered the cultural capital of Pakistan and it has so much to offer in terms of cultural heritage to tourists. He informed the audience about “Dilkash Lahore” project. The project aims to make Lahore splendid in terms of preserving heritage sites. Ms Catherine Jarrige, a world renowned archaeologist said we are happy that organisers have made the event possible and successful.

The representative of French Embassy in Pakistan said that Lahore has welcomed the conference. He told the audience that he has visited the Walled City of Lahore and is proudly relating that preservation of National Heritage of Pakistan is of international standards. He also thanked the Sindh and Balochistan governments for providing security assistance in those areas where French Missions are working for excavations and explorations. Mr Chris Hunt, Area Director, Sindh and Balochistan, British Council also expressed his views regarding the event. He said Pakistan has enormous cultural heritage. He told that understanding of cultural heritage and sites be only possible by arranging these type of events.

Earlier during conference presentation, Dr Aurore Didier, head of French archaeological mission in the Indus Basin, Pakistan, thanked HEC, French Embassy in Pakistan and other organisers for providing researchers this splendid opportunity to present their research work with others and share their future plans for possible collaborations. She informed the audience that since 2015, the French Archaeological Mission in the Indus Basin resumed excavations at Chanhu-daro and Shaheed Benazirabad District. Dr Zakir Ullah Jan, an Associate Professor in the Department of Archaeology at the University of Peshawar also presented his research work on latest Archaeological Excavations of Bronze Age sites at Rahman Dheri in the Gomal Plain, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He informed the audience that aim of these excavations is to highlight significant role of the site on the socio-cultural and socio-economic environment during 4th and 3rd millennia BC in South Asia on one hand and to trace out the origin of urbanised society on the other. Muhammad Wali Ullah, a PhD Scholar in University of Peshawar told the audience that primary goal of his research presentation is to sensitise experts and non-experts, bureaucrats and politicians that archaeology and heritage are a constitutive part of the country as he has been involved in various archaeological explorations and explorations in District Buner, District Dera Ghazi Khan and District Nowshera.

Imran Shabbir, a young Archaeological researcher shared his experience of conducting a recent survey in Kech Makran, Balochistan. He shared geographical importance of the region saying that Kech-Makran remained a trans-migrational route of South-Central Asia that witnessed several expeditions and migrations.

Osama A Gillani, presented his research work on preservation and promotion of historical sites and objects and their documentation. He related that his research aims at highlighting the importance of cultural health monitoring using 3D mapping of heritage sites and tourism promotion using Virtual Reality. “Combining the 3D mapping technology with Virtual Reality (VR) allows the viewers to virtually visit the site while sitting anywhere in the world” he informed.

Other eminent researchers and panellists also discussed legal loopholes and regulatory incompetency of researchers which is hindering progress in excavations. The researchers also gave suggestions for safeguarding heritage for future generations.

Sidelines of the event included national and international delegates’ visit to Walled City Lahore. The delegates were taken to Walled City and given presentation on its historical background and importance. Among other historical places, the delegates were taken to Wazir Khan Mosque and Shahi Hamam - the royal bath.