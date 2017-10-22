Sun October 22, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Lahore

October 22, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Pracs to increase salaries

Pracs to increase salaries

LAHORE

The Board of Directors of Pakistan Railway Advisory & Consultancy Services Limited (PRACS), a subsidiary of the Ministry of Railways, has decided to increase the salaries of its employees with immediate effect. The decision was taken during a board of directors meeting in which the audit report of 2016-17 was presented.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement