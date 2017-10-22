Pracs to increase salaries

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE
The Board of Directors of Pakistan Railway Advisory & Consultancy Services Limited (PRACS), a subsidiary of the Ministry of Railways, has decided to increase the salaries of its employees with immediate effect. The decision was taken during a board of directors meeting in which the audit report of 2016-17 was presented.
LAHORE
The Board of Directors of Pakistan Railway Advisory & Consultancy Services Limited (PRACS), a subsidiary of the Ministry of Railways, has decided to increase the salaries of its employees with immediate effect. The decision was taken during a board of directors meeting in which the audit report of 2016-17 was presented.
Comments