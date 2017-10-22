Sun October 22, 2017
Lahore

October 22, 2017

21 teachers promoted

LAHORE

School Education Department (SED) Punjab has promoted 21 school teachers serving in BS-17 as senior headmistresses, senior subject specialist (BS-18).

According to a notification issued, the promotions were made on the recommendations of departmental promotion committee.

