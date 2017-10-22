21 teachers promoted

Print Story
X
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE
School Education Department (SED) Punjab has promoted 21 school teachers serving in BS-17 as senior headmistresses, senior subject specialist (BS-18).
According to a notification issued, the promotions were made on the recommendations of departmental promotion committee.
Comments