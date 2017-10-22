Herbal product factory sealed

LAHORE

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Saturday sealed a herbal product factory and sauce production unit, and discarded more than 16,000 kg substandard and unhygienic food ingredients which were being used for preparation of food. According to a handout issued here, on the directions of PFA Director General Noor ul Amin Mengal, food safety teams under the supervision of PFA Additional Director General (Operations) Rafia Haider took action against substandard food suppliers in the provincial metropolis.