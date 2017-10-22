Sun October 22, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Lahore

October 22, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Herbal product factory sealed

Herbal product factory sealed

LAHORE

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Saturday sealed a herbal product factory and sauce production unit, and discarded more than 16,000 kg substandard and unhygienic food ingredients which were being used for preparation of food. According to a handout issued here, on the directions of PFA Director General Noor ul Amin Mengal, food safety teams under the supervision of PFA Additional Director General (Operations) Rafia Haider took action against substandard food suppliers in the provincial metropolis.

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement