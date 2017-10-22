Cotton stable

Karachi: Active trading activity continued at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Saturday, while spot rates remained unchanged.

The spot rates stood unchanged at Rs6,150/maund (37.324kg) and Rs6,591/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also remained firm at Rs6,295/maund and Rs6,746/40kg after an addition of Rs145 and Rs155 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

Naseem Usman, chairman of the Karachi Cotton Brokers Association, said that both cotton arrivals and demand by mills remained higher during the week, which saw cotton prices increasing.

“Mills are interested in quality buying. However, the demand remained slow during the last few days of the week,” he added.

A total of 29 transactions were recorded of around 22,000 bales at a price of Rs5,800 to Rs6,300/maund.

Among them, notable deals were recorded from Khairpur, Rohri, Saleh Pat, Ghotki, Rajanpur, Mian Channu, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal and Haroonabad.