Pakistan devising plan to become Open Government Partnership’s member

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has stepped up efforts to finalise a national action plan (NAP) to ensure transparency in tax matters and economic affairs to become member of global reform forum Open Government Partnership (OGP).

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday directed officials to ensure that input and commitments from all the stakeholders are incorporated in the national action plan.

“A broader-level consultation with all stakeholders may be held prior to the submission of the NAP to the cabinet for approval, and subsequent submission to the OGP Secretariat,” Dar told finance secretary and senior officials of the economic and finance affairs division in a meeting.

Pakistan has already met the eligibility threshold for membership to OGP, achieving 15 out of the 16 criteria.

OGP, a group of 64 nations, was launched six years ago to implement open government reforms around the world.

The finance minister handed over Pakistan’s letter of intent to join OGP to the French president during the fourth biennial OGP Global Summit held in Paris in December 2016.

An important requirement to become member of Open Government Partnership is for the government to develop a national action plan in consultation with civil society and private sector, and to define commitments to foster transparency, accountability and public participation in all the government processes.

Officials briefed the finance minister on the progress of the national action plan being prepared for submission to OGP.

They informed the minister that input for the NAP has been obtained from most of the stakeholders, and the division is in the process of gathering the remaining inputs. The ministry has already organised a number of consultative meetings in Islamabad as well as in the provincial capitals for preparation of the NAP, with the support of federal ministries, provincial governments, civil society, academia and other stakeholders. The division also held a national workshop in July.

The finance minister emphasised that the government is fully committed to ensure transparency and adopting international standards of governance.

“The government’s accessions to the OECD (the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development) convention on mutual administrative assistance in tax matters and submission of letter of intent to join OGP are proof of the government’s commitment,” he said in a statement.

In 2016, the country became a signatory to the OECD multilateral convention on mutual administrative assistance in tax matters after signing the convention.

This was made possible after a long process of more than two years, which included peer reviews and amendments in domestic income tax laws to meet the requirements of OECD.

The convention, which is currently signed by more than 80 countries, would facilitate international cooperation on national tax laws and provide administrative cooperation among member countries to combat tax evasion.

The country got an access to historical and current financial details of its citizens who hold more than one million dollars in their overseas bank accounts after the implementation of OECD’s international treaty on tax evasion from July 1.