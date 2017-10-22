Sun October 22, 2017
Karachi

A
APP
October 22, 2017

International science moot to begin tomorrow

Former federal minister of science & technology Professor Atta-ur-Rehman will inaugurate an international bio-science conference at the University of the Punjab, Lahore, on October 23. An announcement on Saturday stated that the Institute of Biochemistry and Biotechnology, University of the Punjab, is organising the conference, “Trends and Prospects in Molecular Biosciences'', to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the institute. Rehman will also deliver a special lecture in the inaugural ceremony to be held at Pervaiz Hassan Environmental Law Centre of the university's  Quaid-e-Azam Campus, on Monday.

