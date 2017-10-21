ECP issues notices to 352 political parties

ISLAMABAD: What appears to be a move to reduce the whopping number of 352 political parties, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has written to all these parties to provide it with a list of at least 2,000 members with their signatures or thumb impressions along with copies of their CNICs.

The ECP, through a communication, has conveyed to all these parties, enlisted with it, that besides provision of a list of minimum 2,000 members, they should share a proof of deposit of Rs200,000 in favour of the Election Commission in the State Bank of Pakistan or the National Bank of Pakistan for enlistment.

In case, an enlisted party fails to comply with the related provisions of the act, the Commission will cancel the enlistment of such political party under Section 202 (5) of the act. “In pursuance of the provisions of the Elections Act, 2017, all political parties are advised to fulfill and comply with the provisions of the act ie sections 201, 202, 209 and 210 and provide a list of at least 2,000 members with their signatures or thumb impressions along with copies of their CNICs,” the ECP said.

Besides, the Election Commission has also called on the parties to update their mailing and e-mailing addresses by December 02, 2017. Of 352 political parties enlisted with the Election Commission, well over 300 exist only on papers, and it is believed that the motive behind creation of such parties is other than political.

Before the new legislation, the Election Commission hardly had a mechanism to check the continuous increase in the number of parties, which, if not stopped, may hit 400 or even 500 before the next general election.

The Election Commission of Pakistan, meanwhile, has termed the report of change in registered voters’ lists in Karachi as baseless and misleading.