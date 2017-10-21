LHC allows FBR’s plea against Tareen for paying Rs91.9m agri tax

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court allowed Federal Board of Revenue appeal against PTI Secretary General Jahangir Khan Tareen for paying Rs91.9 million agriculture tax.

A division bench comprising Justice Shahid Karim and Justice Shahid Waheed announced the verdict Friday after hearing both the parties. The bench restored FBR tax notice to Jahangir Khan Tareen in which he was asked to deposit Rs91.9 million as agriculture tax in the natural exchequer.

During the proceedings, the FBR counsel said Jahangir Tareen concealed his agriculture income but the Board estimated the above mentioned tax keeping in view his income. The counsel said the estimated amount for payment of tax was Rs91.9 million and the Board issued him notice.

However, the respondent approached the appellate tribunal which set aside the Board’s tax notice. The FBR prayed the court to set aside the decision of the appellate tribunal. On other hand, the counsel of Tareen opposed the appeal saying that it was completely wrong that his client concealed the details of his agriculture income.

He said the tax was imposed on the land which Tareen used for agriculture purpose but was not the real owner of the land. According to the relevant laws, agriculture tax could be imposed on the farmer if he owned it, he argued. As agriculturist, he said, Jahangir Tareen had paid the tax. He prayed the court to set aside the appeal. After hearing both sides, the bench set aside the decision of the appellate tribunal and restored FBR’s notice of Rs91.9 million agriculture tax issued to Tareen.