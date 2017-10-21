Rescue 1122 service launched in Katlang

MARDAN: Director General of Rescue 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Asad Khan on Friday said that they were providing international level facilities to the masses. He expressed these views while addressing a gathering after the inauguration of Rescue 1122 service at Katlang tehsil.

Mardan Commissioner Zakir Hussain Afridi, Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh, District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122 Mardan, Nasir Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Tufail Anjum, nazims, councillors and other high-ups were present.

The director general added that Rescue 1122 was a symbol of relief for victims and they were making an all-out effort to rescue those in trouble.

Asad Khan said that Rescue 1122 would provide better facilities to people in Katlang and its surrounding areas. He added that the officials of Rescue 1122 had received international level trainings and they were skilled to deal with all types of emergencies.

Commissioner Zakir Hussain said that Rescue 1122 service was a gift for the people of Katlang. PTI lawmaker Tufail Anjum gathering said that PTI-led provincial government was trying its best to provide better facilities to the people.