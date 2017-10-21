Russian minister keeps doctorate despite plagiarism claims

MOSCOW: Russia’s conservative culture minister will be allowed to keep his doctorate in medieval history, the country’s top academic body ruled on Friday, despite widespread accusations of plagiarism and inaccuracy.

Vladimir Medinsky, who has published a best-selling trilogy of Russian history in which he presents a glossy nationalist version of the country’s past, is also the chairman of the state-backed Russian Military History Society.

A committee of a government agency that oversees the awarding of higher academic degrees ruled in the minister’s favour by 16 to 6, according to a source who was present and quoted in Russian media. Academics have long denounced Medinsky’s dissertation, entitled "Problems in objectivity in the coverage of Russian history from the mid 15th century to the 17th century".